Hyderabad: Three died in fire mishap at Kushaiguda

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three members of the same family died allegedly of asphyxiation after a fire broke out at a timber depot at Kushaiguda on Sunday early hours.

The deceased are identified as Suresh, Suma, and Babu. The family is a native of Warangal. The fire started in the timber depot around 3 a.m. The thick smoke spread into the adjacent building and blocked the exit of the building occupants.

The family staying on the second floor in their attempt to escape came down. The family got trapped and allegedly died due to asphyxiation. The fire and DRF personnel rushed into the building upon coming to know about the presence of the family.

On the first floor, the bodies were found. The escape route into the building was blocked due to thick smoke and at the building entrance, there was fire raging. ‘After we doused the fire we went inside and found the bodies’, said ACP Kushiaguda Y Venkat Reddy.

The bodies are shifted to the mortuary.