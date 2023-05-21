Haj 2023: Saudi Arabia expands Makkah Route initiative

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Saturday announced the expansion of “Makkah Route” initiative to include Turkey and the Ivory Coast this year. This is the fiftth year since its launch for the first time in 2019.

The expansion of the initiative will now serve pilgrims in seven countries including— Pakistan, Indonesia, Morocco and Bangladesh.

Also Read Haj 2023: Roads readied to receive pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

What is Makkah Route initiative?

King Salman inaugurated the Makkah Route initiative in 2019 which seeks to provide visitors to the holy sites with the finest possible services.

Makkah Route initiative aims to receive pilgrims and complete their procedures from their countries with ease.

The initiative includes the issuance of visas, customs and passport procedures, and facilitating health requirements. It also involves sorting luggage according to transportation, and housing arrangements in Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims arriving from these countries can bypass entry procedures on their arrival in the Kingdom. They can move directly to buses to take them to their places of residence. Service authorities then deliver their luggage to their place of residency in Makkah and in Madinah. Their luggage is handled and delivered directly to them at their accommodation.