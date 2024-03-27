Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia announces seasonal job vacancies, here’s how to apply

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the opening of applications for seasonal jobs for the upcoming Haj season 1445 AH/2024.
The available positions to work in one of the locations— Madinah, Jeddah, and Makkah are as follows:
- Safety engineer
- Structural engineer
- Civil engineer
- Technical support
- Legal researcher
- Protocol Specialist
- International relations specialist
- Public relations specialist
- Data analysis specialist
- Cyber security specialist
- Content writer
- Graphic designer
- Haj and Umrah supervisor
- Systems Analyst
- Mechanical technician
Interested candidates can apply for these jobs through the ministry’s website, and the deadline for applying is Thursday, Ramzan 18, corresponding to March 28.
Conditions for applying
- Candidates must be aware of the necessary conditions before applying.
- Applicants must be a Saudi citizen holding a high school diploma or higher qualification
- Must demonstrate good conduct
- Required to be skilled in using computers and office programs
- Must be between 22 and 45 years old
- The proficiency in languages spoken by pilgrims, including Uzbek, Persian, Chinese, and Malay, is advantageous
- Those with prior experience in Haj and Umrah-related work will be given preference.