Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia announces seasonal job vacancies, here’s how to apply

The deadline for applying is Thursday, Ramzan 18, corresponding to March 28.

Published: 27th March 2024 5:02 pm IST
Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the opening of applications for seasonal jobs for the upcoming Haj season 1445 AH/2024.

The available positions to work in one of the locations— Madinah, Jeddah, and Makkah are as follows:

  • Safety engineer
  • Structural engineer
  • Civil engineer
  • Technical support
  • Legal researcher
  • Protocol Specialist
  • International relations specialist
  • Public relations specialist
  • Data analysis specialist
  • Cyber ​​security specialist
  • Content writer
  • Graphic designer
  • Haj and Umrah supervisor
  • Systems Analyst
  • Mechanical technician

Interested candidates can apply for these jobs through the ministry’s website, and the deadline for applying is Thursday, Ramzan 18, corresponding to March 28.

Conditions for applying

  • Candidates must be aware of the necessary conditions before applying.
  • Applicants must be a Saudi citizen holding a high school diploma or higher qualification
  • Must demonstrate good conduct
  • Required to be skilled in using computers and office programs
  • Must be between 22 and 45 years old
  • The proficiency in languages spoken by pilgrims, including Uzbek, Persian, Chinese, and Malay, is advantageous
  • Those with prior experience in Haj and Umrah-related work will be given preference.

