Haj 2024: Saudi Arabia announces seasonal job vacancies, here’s how to apply

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced the opening of applications for seasonal jobs for the upcoming Haj season 1445 AH/2024.

The available positions to work in one of the locations— Madinah, Jeddah, and Makkah are as follows:

Also Read Saudi Arabia restricts HR jobs to citizens

Safety engineer

Structural engineer

Civil engineer

Technical support

Legal researcher

Protocol Specialist

International relations specialist

Public relations specialist

Data analysis specialist

Cyber ​​security specialist

Content writer

Graphic designer

Haj and Umrah supervisor

Systems Analyst

Mechanical technician

Interested candidates can apply for these jobs through the ministry’s website, and the deadline for applying is Thursday, Ramzan 18, corresponding to March 28.

وزارة الحج والعمرة، تفتح الباب للتقديم للوظائف الموسمية للحج، موسم 1445 هـ / 2024 م، عبر الموقع الإلكترونيhttps://t.co/EaLuBgFOQh#مكة_والمدينة_في_انتظاركم_بشوق#يسر_وطمأنينة pic.twitter.com/k3IIjuWvTh — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) March 25, 2024

Conditions for applying

Candidates must be aware of the necessary conditions before applying.

Applicants must be a Saudi citizen holding a high school diploma or higher qualification

Must demonstrate good conduct

Required to be skilled in using computers and office programs

Must be between 22 and 45 years old

The proficiency in languages spoken by pilgrims, including Uzbek, Persian, Chinese, and Malay, is advantageous