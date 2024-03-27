Saudi Arabia restricts HR jobs to citizens

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has said that human resources jobs are exclusively for Saudi citizens.

This came in response to an inquiry on the ministry’s beneficiary care X account, asking, “I interviewed in a private clinic, and the HR was a foreigner who interviewed me for the job. I would like to know whether he is in charge of the job or not?”

In response, the ministry stated that, “Human resources professions are among the professions restricted to Saudis.”

“You can submit a report about violations of the labor system through the application of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for Individuals through the link,” it aded.

This coincides with the implementation of the second phase of a plan to localise consultancy services, with 40 percent of these roles to be filled by Saudi citizens.

The decision is part of efforts to provide more stimulating and productive job opportunities for citizens in various regions of the Kingdom.

The initial phase took effect in April 2023 and mandated that 35 percent of the employees in these positions be Saudis.

On Monday, March 11, the Kingdom began implementing the decision to localize the dental profession by 35 percent, in private sector establishments that employ three or more workers.

During the past few years, Saudi Arabia is implementing localization of workers in various sectors to reduce unemployment to 7 percent and diversify income sources, as part of Vision 2030.