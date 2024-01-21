Saudi Arabia to begin 25% localisation in engineering jobs

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Sunday, January 21, announced the decision to localise 25 percent of engineering professions, starting July 21, 2024.

This comes within the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) and Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

The decision will be applicable to all private sector companies that employ five engineers in their workforce.

It aimed at providing more stimulating and productive job opportunities for male and female citizens in various regions of the Kingdom.

Most targetted engineering jobs for localization are

Civil engineer

Interior design engineer

City planning engineer

Architect, engineer

Mechanic engineer

Suveyor engineer

The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing will oversee the implementation of a decision to enhance labor market participation and specialization of engineering professions.

Private sector establishments will venefit from the incentives and support programs provided by the human resources and social development system to help establishments employ Saudis, including

Assisting in the recruitment process and searching for suitable workers

Benefiting from the Human Resources Development Fund’s support programs

Supporting the necessary training and qualification process

Supporting the recruitment process and career continuity