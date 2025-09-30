Haj 2026: 1928 Telangana pilgrims from waiting list selected

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has approved the waiting list for Haj 2026, clearing applicants from 11 states. In the first phase, pilgrims from Telangana in the waiting list numbers 1 to 1928 have been selected.

According to a circular issued by C. Shahnawaz, Chief Executive Officer of the Haj Committee of India, the selected applicants must deposit the first installment of Rs.1,52,300 in the Haj Committee’s account at either State Bank of India or Union Bank of India branches by October 11. After payment, they must submit the pay slip, medical fitness certificate, Haj application form, and declaration copy to the Telangana Haj Committee office by October 18.

Meanwhile, Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Maulana Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha informed that for Haj 2026, as many as 3,842 pilgrims have already paid the first installment. However, 450 selected applicants failed to make the payment within the deadline, leading to cancellation of their applications. He added that the Haj Committee of India will soon issue a circular regarding the second installment.

On Haj 2025, the chairman said that all pilgrims have safely returned to India after performing Haj, while 43 pilgrims’ belongings were left behind in Saudi Arabia due to various reasons. With the cooperation of Saudi authorities and Saudi Airlines, arrangements have been made to bring back the luggage to Hyderabad, and pilgrims have been informed to collect their belongings from the Haj House office in Nampally.

Khusro Pasha also said that preparations for Haj 2026 have already begun, and as in previous years, effective arrangements will be made at the Haj Camp and the airport.