Haj 2027: India extends online application deadline

The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for Haj 1448 AH/2027 to 11:59 pm on Friday, July 24, following requests from several State and Union Territory Haj Committees.

According to a circular issued on Monday, July 20, the extension was granted after authorities received representations from under-quota states and intending pilgrims whose passports are still under issuance, preventing them from completing the application process.

The committee described the extension as final and said no further relaxation of the deadline would be considered.

Qurrah to be held on July 30

The online Qurrah (digital random selection) to finalise the list of Haj 2027 pilgrims will be held from 11 am on Thursday, July 30, at the Haj Committee of India headquarters, Haj House, Mumbai. The selection process will be livestreamed on the committee’s official website.

After the draw, the lists of provisionally selected and waitlisted applicants will be published on the HCoI website, while applicants will also receive notifications through SMS.

Advance payment deadline announced

The circular stated that all provisionally selected pilgrims must deposit the advance Haj amount of Rs 1,52,300 by August 10, 2026, to confirm their selection.

Meanwhile, the Haj Committee has instructed all State and Union Territory Haj Committees to publicise the revised schedule and complete scrutiny of applications and cover generation by July 25, 2026.