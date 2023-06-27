Haj pilgrim from Telangana passes away in Makkah

Hyderabad: A Haj pilgrim from Telangana’s Mahbubnagar has passed away in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Later, he was laid to rest in Sharayea cemetery near Makkah.

As per the details, Mohammad Shamsheer Pasha, a resident of Mahbubnagar, has embarked on the Haj pilgrimage along with his wife Ms. Shahina Begum, under the guidance of the Telangana Haj Committee. However, his health deteriorated during their stay in Azizia’s residential building, leading to his admission to the hospital.

Despite receiving treatment, Mohammad Shamsheer Pasha tragically succumbed to his illness.

Under the supervision of Indian Haj Mission officials, funeral prayers were offered at Haram Sharif following the Zuhr prayers, and the burial took place at the Sharayea cemetery near Makkah.

The Telangana Hajj Committee officials had specifically directed the presence of the Khadim-ul-Hujjaj during the namaz-e-janaza and burial proceedings.

The family members of Mohammad Shamsheer Pasha have been informed about this tragic event.

Expressing his deep sorrow, Chairman of the Hajj Committee, Mohammad Saleem, offered his condolences on the loss of Muhammad Shamsheer Pasha.

Meanwhile, following the commencement of Haj and the transfer of Telangana Haj pilgrims to Mina, pilgrims have faced significant challenges in securing adequate accommodation. Disturbing reports have emerged, as pilgrims who departed with the Telangana Haj Committee have expressed their grievances through video messages, shedding light on the dire situation they are currently experiencing.

According to the accounts of the pilgrims, the tents in Mina have reached maximum capacity, leaving many individuals without proper shelter. This predicament has been particularly distressing for elderly pilgrims, some of whom require assistance and use wheelchairs.