Haj video: Sana Khan’s son forms special bond with Sania Mirza

Hyderabad: Former actress Sana Khan on Monday shared some heartwarming moments of her son and cute little Haji Saiyad Tariq Jamil from his first Haj on Instagram. It was the first time Sana revealed Tariq’s face, capturing adorable moments of him in Ihram. She lovingly called him “Our Little Hajji 2024.”

One special moment that stood out was Tariq’s bond with his mommy’s new best friend and Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza. In the clip, Sania can be seen carrying Tariq during one of the Haj rituals. For those who don’t know, Sania also performed Haj this year. Check out the glimpses and video below.

Sania Mirza and Sana Khan formed a close bond during their sacred pilgrimage. Along with Sania’s sister Anam, the trio was inseparable, supporting each other through the rigorous rituals and prayers of Haj. Their heartfelt moments together quickly became the talk of the town.

Sania Mirza also shared glimpses of her Haj journey, writing, “To say I had a journey of a lifetime is putting it mildly. It was an experience for my body and soul like I could have never even imagined. Allhamdulillah and SubhanAllah x 10000 over. #hajj.”