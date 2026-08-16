Hajji Mohammed Fazal elected new president of FIANZ

Auckland: Hajji Mohammed Fazal has been elected the new President of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ), taking on one of the country’s most significant Muslim community leadership roles.

His election follows the FIANZ Annual General Meeting held in Auckland on August 8 and 9, 2026, with the appointment formally confirmed in a memorandum issued by FIANZ on 10 August.

FIANZ is the apex body representing and supporting the diverse interests of Muslims in New Zealand. The organisation plays an important role in promoting religious, social, educational, cultural and economic activities in accordance with the principles of Islam as enshrined in the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah. FIANZ also works to build greater understanding and harmonious relationships between the Muslim community and New Zealand’s many ethnic and religious communities.

A life of community service and leadership

Hajji Mohammed Fazal is a well-known and respected member of New Zealand’s Muslim community, particularly in Auckland, and has dedicated many years to community service, leadership and development.

Born in Suva, Fiji, he completed his primary and secondary education in Fiji before arriving in New Zealand on December 16, 1989.

He later pursued tertiary education at the University of Auckland, studying Mechanical Engineering. Following his studies, he worked as an engineer for Carter Holt Harvey for 16 years.

Since 2001, Hajji Mohammed Fazal has been actively involved in the property development sector, specialising in subdivision projects as well as residential and commercial development.

Alongside his professional career, he has made a substantial contribution to Islamic institutions and the wider Muslim community.

His leadership journey includes:

Serving as Treasurer of Ranui Masjid for six years from 1997.

Serving as Chairman of Masjid Al-Rahman in Ranui for nine years.

Playing a major role in the development and construction of a brand-new Masjid Al-Rahman in Ranui, completed in 2025 at an approximate cost of $2.8 million.

Serving as Vice President of FIANZ from 2018 for two years.

Serving as Treasurer of FIANZ for four years, from 2020 to 2024.

Being elected President of FIANZ in 2026.

FIANZ says his contribution to the growth, development and wellbeing of the Muslim community has been significant and widely appreciated.

A great honour and responsibility

As the new President, Hajji Mohammed Fazal will lead FIANZ for the next two years, working alongside Islamic associations, trusts, affiliates and community organisations across New Zealand to strengthen cooperation and deliver initiatives for the wider Muslim community.

Speaking this morning about his election, Hajji Mohammed Fazal said the appointment was both an honour and a great responsibility.

“It is indeed a great honour and responsibility to serve our community, and I pray Allah SWT grants me the wisdom, sincerity and strength to carry out this duty well.”

FIANZ has congratulated Hajji Mohammed Fazal on his election and prayed that Allah SWT grants him wisdom, strength, sincerity and success in carrying out his responsibilities as President.

Community members offer congratulations

Several members of the community, including Shayaz Khan, Abdul Majeed and Israr Ahmed, extended their congratulations to Hajji Mohammed Fazal on his appointment.

They described the position as a major responsibility, particularly as FIANZ represents a large and diverse Muslim community across New Zealand.

One congratulatory message stated:

“Congratulations on the appointment to such a major position, representing more than 90,000 Muslims in New Zealand.”

Another message said:

“Congratulations Mr Mohammed Fazal for shouldering a huge responsibility during this challenging phase of FIANZ. I would expect FIANZ to issue your resume so that the Muslim community in New Zealand can get to know your contributions.”

With decades of professional experience and a long record of service to mosques, Islamic organisations and the wider community, Hajji Mohammed Fazal now begins a new chapter as President of FIANZ.

The appointment marks a significant milestone in his long-standing commitment to serving the Muslim community in New Zealand.

Congratulations to Hajji Mohammed Fazal on his election as President of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand. May Allah SWT grant him wisdom, strength, sincerity and success in serving the community.