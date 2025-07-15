While strolling through Laad Bazaar during wedding shopping, amid bangles, khada dupattas, and bridal jhumkas, one cannot miss the little skincare and beauty shops tucked between the sparkle. Glass jars and paper packets filled with Chiksa, Aami Haldi, Multani Mitti, and more sit proudly on wooden shelves, offering more than just beauty to Hyderabadi brides, they carry legacy.

These traditional products, still commonly used by Hyderabadi brides, form the foundation of pre-wedding skincare in many households. Far from being outdated, these time-tested nuskhas continue to hold their place in modern bridal routines, blending natural ingredients with cultural comfort in ways that no salon facial can replicate.

As wedding season is in full swing, Siasat.com digs into five of these essential pre-wedding staples every Hyderabadi bride should have in her vanity.

Top 5 Beauty Musts for Every Bride in Hyderabad

1. Chiksa

A fragrant herbal powder made from sandal (sandalwood), turmeric, rose petals, and other aromatics. Hyderabadi brides use it in the mehndi-to-wedding window as a full-body scrub and bath additive, aiming to exfoliate, even skin tone, lighten pigmentation, and impart a luminous, supple glow.

2. Aami haldi

Aami haldi, also known as wild or mango turmeric (Curcuma amada), is an ayurvedic variant prized for its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties, making it ideal for reducing redness and enhancing skin health. This is a popular product used in the Manja ceremony, often mixed with rose water or milk.

3. Sandal powder

Another Manja essential is sandal powder. Finely ground sandalwood is mixed with rosewater or milk to create a cooling paste. This classic ritual calms, brightens, and evens out the skin. It is often applied after harsher scrubs to soothe and tone.

4. Multani mitti

Long valued for its oil- and impurity-absorbing abilities, Multani mitti is typically mixed with rosewater, yoghurt, honey, or aloe vera. It tightens pores, balances oiliness, reduces acne and pigmentation, and leaves skin camera-ready for bridal makeup.

5. Sar ka masala

Traditionally a scalp-care blend, Sar ka Masala is made from a mix of spices and herbal powders designed to nourish hair roots, strengthen strands, boost scalp circulation, and maintain healthy shine. Local brides often apply it as a pre-wedding hair mask, leaving it on for 30–60 minutes before shampooing. While specific commercial formulations are rare, this product is deeply rooted in Hyderabadi bridal routines.

What are the other skincare and beauty hacks used by Hyderabadi brides? Comment below if you know more.