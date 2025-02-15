HAM road projects gain momentum in Telangana  

Hyderabad: The Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road projects in Telangana are progressing as Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has directed officials to accelerate road repairs and finalize the selection of HAM roads.

During a video conference with Superintending Engineers (SEs) from the Secretariat on Friday, the minister instructed the use of mechanized pothole-filling machines for efficient road maintenance.

He highlighted that HAM road selection should be done in coordination with the government-appointed consultancy and district collectors.

The minister stressed the need to prioritize roads in poor condition, especially those causing public inconvenience and accidents, with special attention to border areas.

He pointed out that many roads have deteriorated due to a decade of inadequate maintenance, making urgent repairs necessary.

An official statement added that the minister urged the timely execution of road projects to improve connectivity and safety across the state.