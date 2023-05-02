‘Hamara aur muslamano ka DNA same nahi hai’: Hindutva leader in J&K

An AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) leader in Jammu called for Hindus to “pick up swords and be ready for war”, instigating violence against Muslims. This is for the first time in the recent past that hate speech has been made in public in Jammu and Kashmir which currently is a union territory.

The unidentified AHP leader, in the video released on Twitter, can be heard telling people that “war is not a new thing, and it has been done in past eras too”. The programme was held at Ghagwal in the Samba district of the Jammu division. The hate speech video was found on Tuesday.

In the viral video which surfaced on Twitter, the AHP leader can be seen addressing people in a hall and asking people if the “DNA of Hindus and Muslims are the same”. The audience can be heard responding with a “no”. The video was released on Twitter by the page HindutvaWatch.

Location: Ghagwal, Samba, Jammu



Far-right group AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) organized a hate event demonizing Muslims.



“Pick up the swords……The war is upon us,” said the AHP leader. pic.twitter.com/lNty1ejdtW — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) May 2, 2023

At the meeting, a policeman can be seen sitting on the stage with AHP leaders. “Be ready for war, whoever survives in this, will get the title of veer ( Braverman), Under the guise of brotherhood, we (Hindus) have been made scapegoats and then chopped into pieces,” added the AHP leader in hate speech.

Siasat.com tried to contact the Samba police station, but there was no response.

A similar hate speech against the Muslim community was given by a Hindutva organisation called ‘ Sakal Hindu Samaj’ on Sunday, in Daighar Gaon in Thane district, Maharashtra, last week.

It may be noted that these hate speeches were delivered in spite of an order from the Supreme Court of India, which advised state authorities to take suo moto action against those trying to disturb communal harmony by giving hate speeches.