Hamas official killed in ‘Israeli strike’ in Lebanon

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas confirmed in a statement that al-Sayed was a member.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th May 2024 8:33 am IST
Hamas agrees to Gaza ceasefire proposal from Egypt, Qatar
Representative Image

Beirut: A Hamas member was reportedly killed and two other people injured in what appeared to be a targeted Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Friday.

Israeli drone followed a four-wheel drive vehicle that was driving in the town of Rashaya, fired two air-to-surface missiles at it, burning the car and killing its driver, Sharhabil al-Sayed, and seriously wounding his companion and a civilian who happened to be at the scene, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua news agency.

Also Read
First lorries with aid for Gaza leave newly constructed US pier

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas confirmed in a statement that al-Sayed was a member.

MS Education Academy

While inspecting the scene of the incident, a Hamas official in the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon, Mahmoud Baraka, vowed in a separate brief statement that the movement “will remain resistant until the complete liberation of Palestine.”

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th May 2024 8:33 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button