Hamas raises key demands during ceasefire talks with Israel

Hamas has raise certain key demands at the ceasefire talks with Israel on Wednesday, October 8 including a permanent comprehensive ceasefire.

The demands of the Palestinian resistance group also include complete withdrawal of Israel forces from Gaza; return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in Gaza; a fair prisoner exchange deal; unrestricted entry of food and humanitarian aid into Gaza; immediate start of full reconstruction process supervised by Palestinian national body of technocrats.

The negotiations between Hamas and Israel mediated by Qatar are taking place in Egypt. The ceasefire negotiation is based on 20 point Gaza peace plan proposed by United States President Donald Trump.

The first phase of the 20-point peace plan includes an immediate ceasefire and the release of all Israeli hostages, both alive and deceased. Israel believes 48 hostages remain in Gaza, 20 of whom are alive.

Hamas said it would only begin gathering Israeli hostages once Israel’s military offensive in Gaza ends, arguing that the ongoing conflict prevents its operatives from safely collecting hostages from tunnels and other locations across the Strip.

In a separate demand, the group insisted on the release of high-profile Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti as part of the prisoner exchange package.

On the future of Gaza governance, Hamas rejected the deployment of any foreign forces in the Strip but signaled it would welcome Arab forces operating in coordination with the Palestinian Authority.

The group also explicitly opposed assigning former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to lead post-war governance in Gaza.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Turkish National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin are set to join the talks on Wednesday, trying to secure a ceasefire deal.

According to China Global Television Network, (CGTN), Israel launched an attack on Gaza on Tuesday as the ceasefire negotiation was underway in Egypt.