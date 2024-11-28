Hamas says ready to cooperate on ceasefire in Gaza

Gaza: Hamas said that it is ready to cooperate with any ceasefire efforts in the Gaza Strip, following a ceasefire deal struck between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“We are following the progress of the agreement in Lebanon, to express our commitment to cooperate with any efforts to stop the fire in Gaza,” Xinhua news reported quoting a press statement.

The statement added that the movement is concerned with stopping “the aggression against our people within the parameters we have agreed upon nationally, which are the ceasefire, the withdrawal of the occupation forces, the return of the displaced, and the achievement of a real and complete prisoner exchange deal.”

In the statement, Hamas called on Arab and Islamic countries and “the forces of the free world” to take serious action and pressure the US and Israel to stop “their brutal aggression against our Palestinian people.”

Israel’s security cabinet approved on Tuesday night a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah taking effect on Wednesday morning.