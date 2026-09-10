Hanamkonda hotel gutted in fire, owner dies

Hyderabad: Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at Lingala Kedari Hotel near Adalat Junction in Hanamkonda, Telangana.

The fire completely damaged the hotel. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

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Lingala Kedari Hotel owner dies

Following the incident, hotel owner Lingala Kedari and his wife were shifted to MGM Hospital for treatment.

Kedari, however, died while being taken to the hospital.

His wife suffered severe burn injuries, with doctors stating that around 80 per cent of her body had been burnt. Her condition is critical.

Supportive role during Telangana movement

Kedari played a supportive role during the Telangana movement by providing free food and refreshments to students and activists.

He later launched the ‘Don’t Waste Food’ campaign to raise awareness about food wastage.

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The initiative earned him recognition at the national level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with Kedari during the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.