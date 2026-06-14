Hanamkonda SI booked on sexual exploitation charges

Hyderabad: A police Sub-Inspector (SI) posted in Hanamkonda district has been booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a married woman after promising to help her obtain a divorce and marry her.

According to the complaint, the woman first came into contact with SI Godari Raj Kumar when she approached the Hanamkonda police station seeking assistance in a dispute with her husband. The officer allegedly gained her trust by assuring her that he would help her secure a divorce and later marry her.

The woman alleged that Raj Kumar falsely claimed he had no son and promised that he would divorce his wife to start a new life with her.

Based on the complaint, the SI allegedly took the woman to several locations, including OYO rooms in Hanamkonda, where he established a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

Harassment, intimidation allegations

She further alleged that he secretly recorded photographs and videos of her and later used them to harass and intimidate her.

The complainant also alleged that when she became pregnant on two occasions, Raj Kumar forced her to consume abortion pills. She claimed that he threatened to leak her private photos and videos whenever she raised the issue of marriage.

Additionally, the SI is accused of threatening to harm the career prospects of her brother, who serves in the police department, if she pursued the matter further.

Case registered

Following a complaint submitted to the Inspector General of Police, Hanamkonda police registered a case against the officer and launched an investigation into the allegations.

Further investigation is underway.