Hania Aamir’s stunning London vacation-check out the pictures

Hyderabad: Hania Aamir, the Pakistani diva, is one of the most talked-about actresses on the other side of the border. The actress, who has won hearts with her performance in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, recently shared some pictures while taking a break from her work.

Hania in London

The Mere Humsafar actress who broke the internet with her Barbie looks is currently on vacation in London with actress Momal Sheik. Take a look!

The actresses were spotted having a great time as they walked through London’s streets.

Meanwhile, Hania is currently appearing in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, and Momal will appear in the mini-series Razia, opposite Mahira Khan and Mohib Mirza.