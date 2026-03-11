Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya get divorced: What we know

Hyderabad: In a shocking development, actor Hansika Motwani and her businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya have reportedly ended their marriage. The Bandra Family Court in Mumbai has granted the couple a divorce by mutual consent, bringing their relationship to an end.

According to reports, Hansika approached the court seeking separation and decided not to ask for any streedhan or alimony. Both Hansika and Sohael submitted affidavits confirming that neither of them would make financial claims against the other.

During the court proceedings, Hansika was represented by advocate Adnan Shaikh. The petition stated that the couple lived together only for a short time after their wedding. Over time, they realised that they had major differences in their temperaments, opinions and lifestyles.

Because of these differences, even small matters often turned into arguments. This made it difficult for them to continue living together. After several discussions, the couple decided that separation was the best option.

The plea also said that their parents, relatives and friends tried many times to help them solve their problems and stay together. However, those attempts did not work. The couple has reportedly been living separately since July 2, 2024.

Lavish wedding in Jaipur

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya got married on December 4, 2022, in a grand destination wedding at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur. The celebrations included traditional ceremonies like mehendi, haldi and sangeet.

Their wedding was also featured in a reality show titled “Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama,” which showed their wedding preparations and celebrations.