Hansika spotted shooting at Charminar, fans hope for her comeback

Hyderabad: Actress Hansika Motwani was spotted shooting near Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar, and the video has already sparked curiosity among fans.

A reel shared by Instagram user Charminarvlogger26c shows Hansika in a traditional look at the Charminar location, surrounded by crew members and onlookers. While details about the project are not known yet, fans are already wondering if the actress is gearing up for something new on screen.

Adding more buzz to it, actor J. D. Chakravarthy was also spotted at what appears to be the same shoot near Charminar. His presence has made fans even more curious about whether the two actors are part of an upcoming film, web series, or a special appearance.

Hansika Motwani has built a successful career across Telugu and Tamil cinema, starring in several commercially successful films over the years. She made a strong impression with movies like Desamuduru and went on to establish herself as one of the popular actresses in the South film industry. Known for her screen presence, she has shared screen space with top stars and gained recognition for balancing glamorous and performance-oriented roles.

J. D. Chakravarthy also has a strong connection with Telugu cinema and remains a familiar face for audiences who have followed his work over the years. His appearance at the Charminar shoot location has only added to the speculation surrounding the project.

Fans have not seen much of Hansika in Telugu films in recent times, which is why this latest spotting at Charminar has generated considerable buzz. Many are hoping that she has something exciting lined up after a long gap.

Whether it is a film, web project, advertisement shoot, or a special appearance, there is no official confirmation yet. But one thing is clear, Hansika Motwani’s shoot spotting at Charminar has fans eagerly looking forward to seeing her on screen again soon.