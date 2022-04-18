Hanuman Chalisa will not be played near mosques: Nashik police

Nashik: Following the Hanuman Chalisa-Azaan row in Nashik, Maharashtra, an order was issued by the city police stating that playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers will not be allowed within 100 meters of a mosque.

The city’s Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey was quoted by ANI as saying, “permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan. It will not be allowed within 15 minutes before and after the Azan.”

The move was brought about in an attempt to maintain law and order.

Background for the order:

On April 5, the Nashik police warned to take strict action against those who tried to take law into their own hands and disturb the city’s peace.

“We had issued an order to shut all loudspeakers and DJs. No one can take law into their own hands. If anyone tries to disturb the peace, strict actions will be taken against them. We will follow the instructions of the Maharashtra government,” said Nashik Police Commissioner, Deepak Pandey.

The development came after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if the loudspeakers for Azaan in the mosques are not removed.

Later, MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali, who was accused of setting up a loudspeaker, was taken into police custody after playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ without permission from the authorities concerned.