Hanuman Jayanti: Delhi police deny permission for rally in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another group to undertake processions in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6.

Delhi Police told ANI that VHP and another group had sought permission to take out processions for Hanuman Jayanti but keeping in view the law and order situation, organisers were denied permission.

On April 16 last year, clashes had broken out between two communities in the area during a “shoba yatra” on Hanuman Jayanti.

Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the Jahangirpuri area ahead of Hanuman Jayanti.

Delhi Police and Paramilitary Force personnel are patrolling the area.