Hanuman Jayanti: Delhi police deny permission for rally in Jahangirpuri

Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the Jahangirpuri area ahead of Hanuman Jayanti.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th April 2023 2:28 pm IST
New Delhi: Rapid Action Force personnel guard after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangir Puri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday denied permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and another group to undertake processions in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6.

Delhi Police told ANI that VHP and another group had sought permission to take out processions for Hanuman Jayanti but keeping in view the law and order situation, organisers were denied permission.

On April 16 last year, clashes had broken out between two communities in the area during a “shoba yatra” on Hanuman Jayanti.

MS Education Academy

Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the Jahangirpuri area ahead of Hanuman Jayanti.
Delhi Police and Paramilitary Force personnel are patrolling the area.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th April 2023 2:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button