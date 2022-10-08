Hanumanth Rao urges all secular parties to unite, oust Modi

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP V. Hanumanth Rao today said all secular parties in the country should come on one platform to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons here, VH alleged that CM KCR has formed Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) in order to help the BJP and added that the BRS was the B-team of the saffron party. He asked CM KCR as to what he would have been doing if their party supremo Sonia Gandhi did not create separate Telangana State? He also asked KCR whether he ever thought of the martyrs of 1969 separate Telangana agitation.

VH mocked that the BRS was meant to get publicity. Showering praises on the party leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said Rahul Gandhi had embarked upon the 3500km long nationwide padayatra with courage and added that he had also sacrificed the post of prime minister twice for a great economist like Manmohan Singh. He said their party president Sonia Gandhi took part in the padayatra of her son Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka despite her ill health. He said they bathed a portrait of Sonia Gandhi with milk.