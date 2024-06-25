Happy birthday, Karisma Kapoor: A look at her Net Worth!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, a prominent figure from the 90s, celebrates her birthday today on June 25th. While Karisma may have taken a step back from the limelight since her last film, Dangerous Ishq in 2012, she continues to thrive financially and personally.

Karisma Kapoor starred in a series of blockbuster hits that secured her status as a leading actress. Films like Raja Hindustani, for which she won a Filmfare Award for Best Actress, and the critically acclaimed Dil To Pagal Hai, showcase her versatility and charm.

Karisma Kapoor’s Net worth

Despite her absence from recent projects, Karisma’s financial status remains strong. According to media reports, she has assets worth approximately Rs. 85-90 crores. Her earnings stem from diverse sources including advertisements, modeling, and brand endorsements.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. (Instagram)

Karisma also holds a significant stake in the Babyoye company and is actively involved in several charity initiatives. Additionally, she contributes to the entertainment industry by judging television shows.

Karisma Kapoor holds the distinction of being the first woman from the illustrious Kapoor family to enter the film industry. The family, known for its strong principles and legendary contributions to Bollywood, had a longstanding tradition where women did not participate in film. This norm was observed even by the descendants of Raj Kapoor. However, Karisma, supported staunchly by her mother Babita, chose to pursue her passion for acting, leaving her studies to carve out her own path in Bollywood.

Currently, Karisma focuses on raising her children as a single mother, dedicating herself to her family with the same passion and hard work that she brought to her film career.