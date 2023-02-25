Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor, A true family man

Mumbai: Maintaining a healthy family life contributes to an actor’s public image to a great extent. He is a doting husband, a dutiful son, a big brother in the true sense of the term and a loving father as well. Playing all the roles beautifully is not an easy task, especially for an actor. But Shahid Kapoor flies high as he balances his work and personal space in a perfect manner. As the actor turns a year older today, let’s wish him a happy birthday with some family snaps.

Shahid and Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira are one of the loveliest couples in B-town. They tied the knot in 2015. Shahid seems to be head over heels in love with Mira as their PDA (public display of affection) never goes out of fashion. From family get-togethers to filmy parties, the lovebirds never miss setting couple goals.

Shahid and Pankaj Kapur

Shahid shares a very healthy bond with his father Pankaj Kapur. During the shooting of their film ‘Jersey’ the actor shared a picture with his father and captioned it,” Papa ke sath kaam karna mushkil nahi scary hai.’

Shahid and Neelima Azeem

Shahid maintains a cordial relationship with his mother Neelima. On family occasions, they are often seen spending time together.

Shahid and Ishaan Khattar

Ishaan’s birthday would never be complete without his ‘bhai’s’ wish. From mentoring in childhood days to guiding on the professional front, Shahid is always there for Ishaan. Even Ishaan shares a good rapport with Mira as well.

The family frame

Shahid and Meera are proud parents to Misha and Zain. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2019, Mira shared an adorable family picture in which Shahid could be seen holding his son Zain, whereas Mira can be seen holding Misha. “Promises to keep,” she captioned the post.

Shahid and Sana Kapoor

Shahid shares good vibes with step-sister Sana. “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always,” Shahid wrote after wishing Sana a happy married life.

Quoting one of the titles of Shahid’s movie, we can say ‘Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!’