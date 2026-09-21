‘Harassed by CM aide’: Woman entrepreneur seeks Revanth help

Hyderabad: Claiming that she was harassed while trying to avail opportunities in outdoor advertising, a woman entrepreneur here has turned to the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, for an appointment.

In a couple of social media posts on Sunday, September 20, Shobha Reddy, the proprietor of Mithuna Ads, said, “For the past three years, I have been seeking only a lawful and fair opportunity to work in the outdoor advertising sector. Recently, I submitted revenue-sharing proposals seeking a temporary opportunity until regular tenders are called.”

Elaborating on the alleged harassment, Reddy said she approached a close aide of the CM and “was directly asked to come to a guest house to discuss my matter.”

Adding that she did not wish to name anyone, she said, “As a woman entrepreneur seeking a lawful business opportunity, I strongly believe that such matters should be handled only through proper, transparent and dignified channels. I am not asking for any special favour, only a lawful opportunity, equal treatment and dignity.”

The entrepreneur has since appealed to people not to link her complaint to political parties or circulate names based on speculation.

In a subsequent video, she said she had approached politicians, ministers, MLAs, and MPs for help, but each time, she was told the matter pertained to the Chief Minister.

‘No party affiliation, just a woman running a business’

“I am not party-affiliated. I am a woman running an advertising agency,” she said, adding that she had approached various government offices.

She alleged she was abused and threatened after raising concerns over illegal advertising boards and approaching the Lokayukta.

The entrepreneur has urged the chief minister to hear her grievances directly and help.

BRS demands answers

Reacting to her posts, BRS leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy said on Monday, “…Yesterday, a woman entrepreneur levelled some serious allegations against a person who happens to be a very close aide of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, someone from within the Chief Minister’s inner circle, regarding how that person allegedly asked for undue favours to discuss an official matter.”

Speaking to ANI, he said, “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy cannot choose to remain a mute spectator over these sorts of serious allegations being levelled against a person who happens to be his close aide…We demand an impartial probe with full transparency and for the truth to come to light.

“There are some serious questions, like who was the close aide of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who called her up; why did he suggest a guest house meeting to discuss an official matter; who authorised the meeting; and was this meeting supposed to happen with the full knowledge of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy or not,” he said.