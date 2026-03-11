Hyderabad: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated India’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After India defeated New Zealand in the final, Mahieka joined Pandya on the field to celebrate the big win.

Videos from the stadium showed Mahieka congratulating Pandya and sharing an emotional moment with him as he stood wrapped in the Indian flag. She was also seen in the stands during several matches of the tournament, supporting the cricketer. Mahieka was even spotted sitting with Pandya’s son Agastya during one of the games.

Cheating Rumours Spread On Social Media

A fresh controversy has now erupted on social media involving Hardik Pandya after rumours claimed he cheated on his former wife Natasa Stankovic with Mahieka Sharma.

However, the claims appear to be based on a misunderstanding of a social media post rather than any confirmed facts.

Latest Instagram story of Mahieka Sharma. Hardik Pandya was dating her since 2 years this guy cheated on Natasha but it was Natasha who got trolled all over social media. Salute to Natasha she never reacted on any trolls. Hardik Pandya gained sympathy After his World Cup… pic.twitter.com/60GgRGndqE — JB (@93Yorker) March 10, 2026

The controversy started after a long Instagram post by nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia went viral on March 9. In the post, she praised Pandya and spoke about being part of his journey.

Kedia wrote that she met “HP” two years ago and believed he was working hard to build his future. Some social media users misunderstood this line and assumed that Mahieka Sharma had been dating Pandya for two years.

This led to online accusations that Hardik Pandya was secretly dating Mahieka while still married to Natasa.

What The Post Actually Meant

A closer reading of the caption shows that Kedia was talking about her own professional meeting with the cricketer. She joined his support team as a nutritionist around 2024.

In another part of the post, she also thanked Mahieka Sharma for supporting him during the tournament and bringing positivity to their team environment.

The post did not say that Hardik Pandya and Mahieka were in a relationship during his marriage.

Timeline Of Hardik’s Relationships

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in 2020 and announced their divorce on July 18, 2024. The former couple continue to co-parent their son Agastya.

The star cricketer was first seen publicly with Mahieka Sharma in late 2025, which was more than a year after the divorce. In early 2026, he confirmed that they were dating.

Rumours About Rift With Brother Krunal

Social media users also started discussing a possible rift between Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya.

Hardik Pandya has always shared a close bond with his brother Krunal Pandya and his sister-in-law. But lately, things don’t seem the same. After his divorce from Natasha Stankovic, the equation appears to have changed a bit. Krunal and his wife were seen with Natasha, while… pic.twitter.com/38yWNxdR1m — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) March 9, 2026

Fans noticed that Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma did not share any posts congratulating HP after the World Cup win. This led to speculation that the brothers might have differences.

Some users even claimed that Mahieka’s entry into Hardik Pandya’s life may have created tension in the family. However, neither Hardik nor Krunal Pandya has made any official statement about these rumours.