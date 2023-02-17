Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic’s pics from their Hindu wedding

Udaipur: After sharing pictures from their white wedding, Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his actor-model wife Natasa Stankovic shared a new set of wedding pictures, officiated following the Hindu rituals.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the couple shared frames from their royal wedding that took place in the city of Udaipur. Natasa wore a cream-coloured lehenga with red borders. The bride adorned herself with some heavy jewellery. Twinning with Natasa, Hardik sported a cream-coloured Kurta-Pajama. Natasa also chose a red saree with heavy intricate borders for the occasion. The pictures show the couple exchanging garlands, taking saat pheras and Hardik putting sindoor (vermillion) on Natasa’s forehead. The couple captioned the frames, “Now and forever.”

Fans lapped the new set of pictures with best wishes comments.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows in a Christian ceremony on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram Hardik and Natasha posted dreamy pictures from their wedding. In the caption section, they wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

Hardik and Natasa got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise before tying the knot during the COVID-19 lockdown. They married in an intimate wedding on May 31, 2020. The couple was blessed with a son Agastya in July 2020.