Hardik Pandya’s new Ferrari worth Rs 12 cr grabs attention

Hyderabad: Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya is once again making headlines, this time for adding a spectacular new supercar to his already impressive collection. The all-rounder has reportedly purchased the luxurious Ferrari 12Cilindri, a powerful V12 grand tourer from the iconic Italian automaker Ferrari. The high-performance machine is estimated to cost around Rs 12 crore, making it one of the most expensive cars in his garage.

Video of the Star Goes Viral

A video circulating widely on social media shows Hardik Pandya enjoying a drive in the new Ferrari. In the clip, actor and model Mahieka Sharma can be seen sitting beside him as the cricketer takes the luxury car out for a spin. The sighting quickly caught the attention of fans and paparazzi, with many sharing the clip online and praising the stylish cricketer’s latest purchase.

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Known for a Lavish Lifestyle

Hardik Pandya has long been known for his love for luxury cars and high-end lifestyle. The new Ferrari joins an already enviable collection that reportedly includes the Rolls‑Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Huracán EVO, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes‑AMG G63, Range Rover Vogue and Audi A6.

Speed, Style and Star Power

Whether on the cricket field or off it, Hardik Pandya knows how to grab attention. His latest addition reflects both his passion for performance cars and his bold personality. Fans often admire the cricketer not just for his aggressive all-round game but also for his fashionable lifestyle and confident presence.

With the Ferrari 12Cilindri now joining his garage, Hardik Pandya has once again shown that he enjoys life in the fast lane, blending sporting success with luxury and style that continues to fascinate fans across the country.