Haridwar: Hindu Raksha Vahini demands demolition of Muslim homes

Roorkee: After communal violence in Roorkee, Hindu Raksha Vahini, a right-wing organization, has demanded the demolition of Muslim homes. The organization threatened to organize Dharm Sansad in the city in two days if their demand is not fulfilled.

It all started when slogans, “Jay shree ram”, “hindustan mein rehna hai, to jay shree ram kehna hai” were reportedly raised when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing in front of a local mosque on April 16. Violence broke out between both the communities and a few people including policemen got injured.

BIG BREAKING : Communal violence broke out in #Roorkee during #hanumanJayanti #shobhayatra. Hindu Raksha Vahini threatens Dharm Sansad in 2 days, if muslim homes are not destroyed by Bulldozer. @Newsclick pic.twitter.com/EH6QJl26Or — Satyam Tiwari (@BBauuaa) April 17, 2022

Soon, the police force reached the spot and arrested six persons.

The next day, police filed an FIR naming 12 persons and 40 unknown people.

On the one hand, Muslims have written letters to the police stating how their shops were looted, and their houses, and vehicles were vandalized. Many of them alleged that they were beaten up too.

UPDATE ON #ROORKEE VIOLENCE.

Muslim communities have written these letters to the police stating how their shops were looted, their houses, vehicles were vandalised and they were beaten up. 1 letter says, "unhone dhamki di ki hamein ganv mein nahin rehne denge." See images. pic.twitter.com/P3YjLjNOmh — Satyam Tiwari (@BBauuaa) April 17, 2022

On the other, Hindu Raksha Vahini demanded the demolition of Muslim homes.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind moves SC against bull-dozing of Muslims’ properties

Recently, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the use of bulldozers for razing houses and other buildings in various BJP-ruled states, terming it a ploy to target minorities, especially Muslims, under the guise of crime prevention.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana President Arshad Madani said: “The petition asks the court to order the states not to demolish anyone’s home or shop without the court’s permission. It is noteworthy that the politics of bulldozers is already going on in Uttar Pradesh, but now this nefarious act has started in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as well.”

He said that when the government fails to fulfill its constitutional duty, and remains silent to the voices of the oppressed, then courts are the only ray of hope for justice.