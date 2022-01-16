Haridwar: Narsinghanand arrested for inflammatory speeches

Haridwar: Haridwar Police on Saturday arrested religious leader Yeti Narsinganand for alleged inflammatory speeches at Haridwar ‘Dharm Sansad’.

The Nagar Kotwali police arrested Mahamandaleshwar Yeti Narsimhanand Maharaj of Juna Akhara on Saturday. This is the second arrest in the case after Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf board.

On Thursday, Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was also arrested and sent to jail. Yeti Narsinganand was reportedly fasting at Sarbananda Ghat demanding the release of Wasim Rizvi. A protest meeting was also called by the seers at Sarbananda Ghat on Friday.

Yeti Narsinganand, the religious leaders apparently called for the genocide and use of arms against Muslims while speaking at an event in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021. An FIR was also registered against him along with many others in the case.

A case was registered against Yeti Narsinganand in Haridwar for making inflammatory speeches in the ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Haridwar and for commenting on girls in the city Kotwali Haridwar.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi Police on a petition seeking an independent enquiry into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against minorities.