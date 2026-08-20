Hariprasad challenges BJP to sing national anthem at RSS shakhas

Bengaluru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president BK Hariprasad stepped up his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) amid the ongoing political debate over Vande Mataram on Thursday, August 20, challenging the Hindutva leaders to sing the national anthem at shakhas instead of the organisation’s traditional prayer.

Welcoming the Congress Working Committee’s decision on singing two stanzas of Vande Mataram, Hariprasad said the Congress would stick to the resolution and continue singing only the specified two stanzas.

“If the BJP has the courage, let its leaders sing the national anthem at RSS shakhas. Let them sing the national anthem there instead of the Sangh prayer,” he said.

Hariprasad alleged that the BJP was deliberately using Vande Mataram as a political weapon and attempting to create controversy around an issue concerning national pride.

‘Put us in jail or even hang us, but we will sing only the two stanzas’

He said the Congress had no objection to Vande Mataram and maintained that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had taken an appropriate decision. “They can put us in jail or even hang us, but we will sing only the two stanzas,” he said.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of repeatedly disrupting proceedings in the legislature instead of participating in meaningful debates. He challenged BJP leaders to issue notices and raise the matter according to established legislative procedures.

Hariprasad also criticised the BJP’s response to the controversy involving Congress leader Sonia Gandhi during Independence Day celebrations. He alleged that an ordinary issue had been deliberately presented as an insult to Vande Mataram.

He said Gandhi had only asked that an error in the rendition be corrected. Hariprasad also defended Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, pointing out that the veteran leader, who is 84, has health-related difficulties and cannot stand for extended periods.

According to Hariprasad, the controversy was part of a political strategy by the BJP and RSS to target the Congress leadership.

He questioned the BJP’s own record on national symbols and asked its leaders to explain how often they sing Vande Mataram and the national anthem after the RSS prayer, “Namaste Sada Vatsale”.

The remarks are likely to intensify the political confrontation between the ruling Congress and BJP over Vande Mataram, patriotism and the role of the RSS.