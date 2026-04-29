Harish Rao alleges phones, CCTV of BRS leaders being hacked by Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Alleging misuse of police infrastructure, senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday, April 28, claimed that certain IPS officers were using the Hyderabad Police Command Control Centre to facilitate hacking of phones of BRS leaders and CCTV cameras installed outside their homes.

He further alleged that “private hackers” from Bengaluru had been brought in for this purpose and said the party possessed evidence, which would be made public at an appropriate time. The claims have not been independently verified.

Harish visits jailed BRS leader Krishank

Rao made the remarks after visiting BRS social media convener Krishank and seven other party workers lodged in remand at Kandi jail in Sangareddy district. Addressing the media later, he also warned that IPS officers acting unlawfully would not be spared even after retirement and that their actions would be investigated.

He criticised the state government led by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, accusing it of pursuing “anti-people policies.”

Rao alleged that while farmers are waiting at procurement centres, the chief minister is focused on constructing a Rs 100 crore “palace.” He also demanded clarity on whether the government would provide a bonus for fine variety paddy.

Taking up the case of Krishank, Rao alleged that despite submitting evidence to the police regarding individuals posting fake content against former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, and other party leaders, authorities instead arrested the complainant.

“Arresting the complainant while letting offenders go free is highly condemnable,” he said, adding that multiple cases were filed against Krishank for highlighting alleged government failures. Rao demanded that all “illegal cases” against him be withdrawn immediately.

Krishank arrested on April 23

Police on Thursday, April 23, arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank and eight others for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media platforms and produced them before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The case was filed at the Kukatpally Police Station. Officials said they were acting on a complaint filed by Congress social media coordinator G Rajender Kumar.

The dispute centred on a post featuring a purported Telugu newspaper clipping with a headline alleging that Krishank and his wife were involved in a job scam. Krishank denied the claims, calling them false, and said no such news article had been published in the newspaper.

Krishank subsequently filed a counter-complaint, alleging that Rajender had made derogatory and offensive remarks targeting his family, prompting him to seek legal action.

In a complaint, Congress party social media coordinator Kumar alleged that a BRS leader, along with 10 to 15 of his supporters, “illegally” trespassed into his house on Thursday, April 23, assaulted him, and threatened him over a social media post against Krishank, a senior police official said.

He further stated in his complaint that they also snatched and damaged his mobile phone.

Based on the complaint filed by Kumar, a case was registered at the Kukatpally Police Station.

Police confirmed that both cases are being investigated simultaneously. Officials said the nature of the posts, the intent behind them and the allegations raised by both parties are under scrutiny.