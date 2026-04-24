Hyderabad: BRS, Congress trade social media complaints, Krishank among 9 held

Hyderabad: Police on Thursday, April 23, arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Manne Krishank and eight others for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media platforms and produced them before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The case was filed at the Kukatpally Police Station. Officials said they were acting on a complaint filed by Congress social media coordinator Rajender.

The dispute centred on a post featuring a purported Telugu newspaper clipping with a headline alleging that Krishank and his wife were involved in a job scam. Krishank denied the claims, calling them false, and said no such news article had been published in the newspaper.

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Chief Minister @revanth_anumula ,



Your Congress handles can create how many ever Fake News against me but using my wife's pictures is unacceptable.

Such news article did not even come in Andhra Prabha newspaper, it was created by Gandhi Bhavan …



Only because BRS has been… pic.twitter.com/20DBot3VFU — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) April 22, 2026

Krishank subsequently filed a counter-complaint, alleging that Rajender had made derogatory and offensive remarks targeting his family, prompting him to seek legal action.

Police confirmed that both cases are being investigated simultaneously. Officials said the nature of the posts, the intent behind them and the allegations raised by both parties are under scrutiny.