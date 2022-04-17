Telangana: Harish Rao announces 10 lakh new pensions under Aasara scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana state finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday announced that an additional 10 lakh pensions will be provided to senior citizens and widows under the Aasara scheme, along with interest-free loans for women, bank linkages, and other welfare schemes.

Harish Rao addressed a gathering in Sangareddy at an Abhayahastham corpus funds disbursement event at Ambedkar stadium, where he appreciated the efforts of state panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. “Telangana government will be providing interest-free loans for women’s groups through Sangareddy’s District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB), along with one lakh new pensions of Rs 2000 each,” he said.

The minister added that only the TRS government is providing such schemes in the country. “The neighbouring Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and even the Prime Minister’s own Gujarat faces power cuts every single day. However, Telangana offers 24 hours uninterrupted power for farmers, along with higher pensions and constant water connection,” he said.

Rao, who is also the state Health minister, said that women in the state must opt for natural births over C-sections. “C-sections cause a child to be weaker than those born of natural births. In the state, only 34% of children are drinking breastmilk, which is highly nutritious, in the first hour. We need to bring up this percentage, and the government is doing a lot to promote natural deliveries.”

Harish Rao said that Narayankhed in Sangareddy, along with Jogipet and Zaheerabad will soon get maternity hospitals. The government was building 50 residential colleges for women, providing women at marriageable age with 1 lakh rupees under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, along with KCR kits and transportation services during the time of childbirth, he added.