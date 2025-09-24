Harish Rao backs ration dealers’ protest against Congress govt

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Harish Rao has extended full support to the ongoing protest of ration dealers demanding an increase in their commission. A delegation of ration dealers met Harish Rao and highlighted that the Congress government has failed to fulfill its pre-election promises.

The Congress had assured ration dealers of a monthly honorarium of Rs.5,000 and an increase in commission. However, with no action taken so far, ration dealers have resorted to protests.

Speaking on the issue, Harish Rao said that the Congress government has not delivered on any of its commitments. “Before the elections, the party showed dreams to every section of society, but after coming to power, it betrayed those who voted for it. Today, ration dealers are struggling for their livelihood,” he remarked.

He pointed out that despite 22 months of Congress rule, none of the promises made to ration dealers have been fulfilled. Recalling the BRS government’s support, Harish Rao said that in 2023, ration dealers were called to the Secretariat, their problems were heard, and their commission per metric ton was raised from Rs.900 to Rs.1,400—an increase that cost the state exchequer Rs.139 crore.

He added that there are over 17,000 ration dealers in Telangana, and the BRS government had taken several steps to ensure their welfare. During the COVID-19 pandemic, families of 100 ration dealers who lost their lives in service were allotted fair price shops.

“Congress had made big promises to ration dealers in its manifesto, but none of them have been honored. Because of this neglect, ration dealers are unable to celebrate festivals with peace of mind. If the government fails to resolve their issues immediately, BRS will launch a state-wide protest,” Harish Rao warned.