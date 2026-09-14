Harish Rao condemns attack on KTR’s PA, PRO in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T. Harish Rao has condemned the alleged attack on party working president KT Rama Rao’s personal assistant by masked policemen on Monday, September 114.

In a statement, Rao said that the PA, Mahender Reddy, and Mahesh, the Public Relations Officer of KTR were summoned to the police station for questioning in connection with the September 7 incident at the Telangana Assembly despite it being Ganesh Chaturthi and attacked them.

In a post on X, the Siddipet MLA said, “On a festival day, under the pretext of questioning, they were summoned to the police station, and at around 6.30 pm, approximately 15 masked police personnel attempted an assault.”

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Rao claimed that the policemen barged into the interrogation room and attacked the PA and PRO. He added that the BRS’s legal team witnessed the incident, raised alarms and intervened, causing the masked police to flee from the spot.

The former Telangana minister accused the government of sending masked personnel from the task force to assault the men. He asked whether the government would resort to physical attacks because the BRS exposes its mistakes.

“Even though the High Court has issued orders not to take any action until further directives are released in this case… disregarding even those and attempting this attack is nothing but a contempt of court orders,” Rao added.

The BRS MLA sought a response from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the alleged assault and demanded that the full closed-circuit television camera footage of the incident inside the police station be released at the earliest.

Earlier on Monday, Mahender Reddy appeared before the Saifabad Police after being issued a notice. The notice was issued based on a complaint by Busaramoni Jangaiah, a Reserve Inspector at the City Armed Reserve Headquarters.

Reddy, along with KTR’s public relations officer (PRO) Mahesh, face first information reports (FIRs) for allegedly obstructing police personnel from discharging their duties during the confrontation outside the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the Telangana Assembly Monsoon Session.

Reddy had approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR. The court directed the police not to take any coercive steps while permitting the investigating officer to proceed with the investigation.