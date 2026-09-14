Telangana Assembly chaos: KTR’s PA appears before police

Hyderabad: Responding to the Saifabad Police’s notice, Mahender Reddy, personal assistant to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), appeared before the investigating officer on Monday, September 14.

The notice was issued based on a complaint by Busaramoni Jangaiah, a Reserve Inspector at the City Armed Reserve Headquarters.

Reddy, along with KTR’s public relations officer (PRO) Mahesh, face first information reports (FIRs) for allegedly obstructing police personnel from discharging their duties during the confrontation outside the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the Telangana Assembly Monsoon Session.

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Mahender Reddy had approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR. The court directed the police not to take any coercive steps while permitting the investigating officer to proceed with the investigation.

First day of Telangana Assembly

Pandemonium descended on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Telangana Assembly after BRS MLAs wearing black T-shirts with political captions were stopped by the police, leading to shoving, pushing, and heated exchanges.

Harish Rao and other leaders pulled off their shirts in protest before being bundled into a police van and taken to Telangana Bhavan.

BRS women legislators, V Sunitha Laxma Reddy and P Sabitha Indra Reddy, were allegedly grabbed by the throat, their sarees torn, hair pulled and dragged away. Sunitha Reddy was reportedly trampled underfoot. The situation could have turned more serious without his intervention; had KTR not stepped in to shield them.

Party leaders submitted a representation to Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, calling the episode a constitutional breakdown. They also filed a complaint with the Telangana State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Commission, demanding action against the alleged manhandling.

Saifabad Police filed counter FIRs against KTR and Harish Rao for allegedly intimidating and threatening women police officers at Gate No. 3 of the building. The leaders stood too close, causing discomfort and distress to female constables.