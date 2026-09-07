Telangana Assembly pandemonium: BRS moves SC/ST Commission

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has filed a complaint with the Telangana State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Commission, demanding action against the alleged manhandling of its BC MLAs by the Hyderabad Police at the Secretariat on Monday, September 7.

In a letter to the Commission Chairman Bakki Venkataiah, the pink party has alleged that MLAs Kovalakshmi, Vijayudu, Manik Rao, and Anil Jadav were physically assaulted and verbally abused by police officials.

“Instead of treating the legislators with due respect, the police officials behaved inappropriately, used abusive language and also physically assaulted them. This is extremely concerning,” read the letter.

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In response, the Commission issued notice to Director General of Police (DGP ) CV Anand seeking a detailed report within 48 hours on the episode.

Chaos descended when police stopped BRS MLAs wearing black T-shirts bearing the caption “1,000 days of unfulfilled promises by the Congress government” from entering the building, triggering scuffles, injuries and the detention of the party’s top leadership even before proceedings began.

The stand-off degenerated into shoving, pushing and heated exchanges, and Harish Rao and other leaders eventually pulled off their shirts in protest before being bundled into a police van and taken to Telangana Bhavan.

BRS women legislators, V Sunitha Laxma Reddy and P Sabitha Indra Reddy, were allegedly grabbed by the throat, their sarees torn, hair pulled and dragged away. Sunitha Reddy was reportedly trampled underfoot. The situation could have turned more serious without his intervention had KTR not stepped in to shield them.