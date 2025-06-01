Harish Rao denies Congress claims of talks with Eatala

Hyderabad: Amid the summons from PC Ghose committee regarding Kaleshwaram project, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao has denied claims by Congress that he met former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender who is a co-accused in the case.

Rao denied Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud’s comments alleging that he met BJP MP Eatala Rajender secretly to discuss issues related to the commission of inquiry.

Rao said, “It is disgraceful for someone who lacks the courage to confront me directly to resort to such tactics.”

The Siddipet MLA added that Goud was following the footsteps of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy by disregarding values and integrity. He advised Goud to refrain from making such accusations and instead focus on fulfilling the six guarantees and promises made to the public during the elections.

Ghose Commission summons KCR, ex-ministers

Justice P.C. Ghose Commission, which is probing irregularities in the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project, has summoned former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Commission has also issued notices to former Minister T. Harish Rao and BJP MP Eatala Rajender. While KCR has been asked to appear on June 5, BRS leader Harish Rao has been summoned on June 6.

Rajender has been directed to appear before the Commission on June 9. During KCR’s first term as the chief minister between 2014 and 2018, Harish Rao was the irrigation minister while Rajender held the finance portfolio.

During KCR’s second term from 2018 to 2023, Harish Rao was the finance minister, while the irrigation portfolio was with KCR. The Commission, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose, is probing the alleged irregularities in planning, design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance of Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla Barrages of the Kaleshwaram project.

The one-man Commission was constituted in March 2024, a few months after some piers of the Medigadda Barrage caved in. The term of the Commission has been extended repeatedly for seven times so far after its initial term ended on June 30, 2024.

Notices to KCR, Harish Rao and Rajender were issued a day after the state government extended the Commission’s term for two more months, till July 31, to enable it to complete the examination of all those involved.

