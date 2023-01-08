Harish Rao directs officials to expedite new medical colleges works

Hyderabad: Minister for Health T Harish Rao directed the officials concerned to speed up the works of nine new medical colleges in Telangana.

Officials were asked to complete the tender processing works as early as possible and to start the works in this regard without taking much delay.

Addressing a monthly review meeting on the works of National Health Mission (NHM) and Telangana State Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) from Arogya Sri Health Care Trust here on Saturday, Minister Harish Rao said the State government was giving a lot of priority to the health sector and reminded that last year, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had created a history by launching the eight medical colleges simultaneously across the Telangana.

He directed the officials to take immediate steps for the commencement of academic classes in Karimnagar, Khammam, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Jangam, Nirmal, Bhupalpalli, Sircilla and Asifabad medical colleges from this academic year onwards.

“All works related to the commencement of classes should be completed as per the schedule and the colleges should be ready before the inspection team of national medical council is arrived,” Harish Rao directed.

The Minister also asked the officials to complete the ongoing construction works of Women and Child Welfare Centres within a stipulated period.

Stating that there is no restriction in supply of medicines to hospitals, the Minister said

all kinds of medicines should be available in hospitals and every hospital should maintain a buffer stock of medicines for three months.