Harish Rao launches Cathlab, Trauma Care Unit, and women’s milk bank in Khammam

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a Cathlab (Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory), Trauma Care Unit, and women’s Milk Bank in Khammam on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Harish Rao said that after the Cath labs at NIMS, Osmania, and Gandhi Hospitals, this is one of the first to be set up in the districts other than in Hyderabad because of the efforts of Puvvada Ajay, a cabinet minister from the district. There is one more Cathlab working at MGM hospital in Warangal. The minister said that one more Cath lab will come up in Adilabad very soon.

“Since Hyderabad is quite far from Khammam, and there is a good tribal population here, this expensive equipment worth Rs 7.50 crores is set up here to save lives,” Harish Rao added.

With the addition of 100 bedded Trauma care unit now at the Khammam Government Hospital, the total capacity of the hospital is now up at 550 beds. “Emergency services, especially during accidents, are extremely necessary. The trauma centre will serve the poor and the needy for this purpose,” Harish Rao said.

The Minister said that the milk bank set up now at the Khammam Government Hospital is the second one after the bank at Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad. “It’s quite important that a newborn child consumes mother’s milk in the first hour of birth. But many times children lose out on this due to C-section surgeries. Also, many mothers cannot produce milk and suffer because of reasons. This milk bank will collect excess milk from mothers and provide it to children who lack it,” he said.

On the request of Transport Minister Ajay Kumar, Health Minister said that Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy services will also soon begin at the hospital keeping in mind that many patients have to travel to Hyderabad which is atleast four hours away.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, TRS MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, MLC Thatha Madhusudhan, MLAs K Upendar Reddy, Ramulu Naik, TSMSIDC Chairman E Srinivas, and officials of the Department of Health were present at the event.