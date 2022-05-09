Harish Rao lays foundation stone for govt hospital in Bhupalpally

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for health and finance T Harish Rao on Monday inaugurated various new projects costing Rs 102 crores undertaken by the state government, including laying the foundation stone for a new government hospital in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district.

Addressing a gathering, he said that a 200-bed hospital will soon come up in the district with a cost of Rs 55 crore. He added that radiology and pathology labs will also come up soon allowing citizens to get up to 56 tests free of cost.

“We are going to establish a medical college in Bhupalpally very soon. We are also going to sanction Rs 8 crore for pucca buildings to run ANM (Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery) and Aasa centers. There was only one PHC in Bhupalapally before the TRS came to power. Today, with the medical college, 650 beds and 150 doctors will be available for citizens,” he said.

Harish Rao attacked the Congress party and asked if there was any benefit from the Konaraopeta SRSP lift irrigation project that was sanctioned by them during their rule. He further said that with the TRS party in power, the Kaleshwaram project was now supplying uninterrupted water to the area, even up to the hard-to-reach Tekumatla village.

“Farmers who used to wait for water are now complaining of surplus water. They don’t see the progress in Telangana. Congress called this a ‘dictatorship’. Have they forgotten their government 7 years ago? They have forgotten about the exploding transformers, huge queues for fertiliser, and burnt motors,” he said.