Harish Rao reviews plan to set up four super speciality hospitals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao held a meeting on Friday with the department of health officials to review plans to set up Warangal multi-speciality hospital, 8 new medical colleges, and 4 super speciality hospitals around Hyderabad.

Harish Rao said that after the completion of Warangal multi speciality hospital the city of Warangal will be turned into a medical hub.

Similarly, after the completion of 8 new medical colleges, the students not only get the medical education but the poor people will also get quality Medical Services.

Harish Rao directed the officials to construct all the medical colleges in accordance with the national medical mission rule without compromising with regard to its quality.

He said that 100 beds will be available in Super Speciality Hospital. “The Telangana Chief Minister KCR decided to set up TIMS like hospitals in Gachibowli, Sanat Nagar, LB Nagar, and Alwal. The number of medical colleges shall increase to 17 in the state. In the first phase, 8 medical colleges will be set up while four will be in the Second phase and four more will be added in the 3rd phase. The Telangana government is setting up these medical colleges without the financial aid from the central government,” the Minister said.

The higher officials of the health department attended the meeting with the Minister.