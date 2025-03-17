Harish Rao seeks Telangana CM’s apology for remarks on KCR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, March 16, sought an apology from Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy for his remark on BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

It is to be noted that Reddy referred to KCR as a drunkard during a public meeting in Telangana on Sunday. Reacting to the CM’s remark Rao said that Telangana’s image is being tarnished under the latter’s government. Taking a dig at Reddy, the Siddipet MLA said that if there was a contest of insults, Revanth Reddy would get the first prize.

The BRS MLA criticised Revanth Reddy for being a ‘brand ambassador for lies’. He said that the Congress, which previously wanted to make LRS free, is now harassing the poor by demanding money.

In a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, Rao said that the Congress assured the farmers that if they came to power, their lands would be returned, and now they are collecting another 15,000 acres in the name of Fourth City. And now what do they want to say to the Congress leaders? The Pharma City lands should be returned to the farmers, otherwise, build a Pharma City and provide jobs to the youth.

Harish Rao said that the unemployed people have taught a lesson to the Congress government in the graduate MLC elections and that this government has become a burden on the state in just 15 months. He said that the BRS had waived off Rs 28,000 crore in two phases while the Congress government had waived only Rs 18,000 crore.

CM Revanth’s remark on KCR

The Telangana chief minister on Sunday took a jibe at the BRS chief saying “A drunkard can’t be the father of Telangana.” His remark came after Harish Rao had earlier referred to the former Telangana CM as the father of Telangana.

Demanding an apology from Revanth Reddy for derogatory comments made earlier against KCR, Harish Rao stated that KCR is the father of Telangana while Revanth Reddy is the father of abuses.

Addressing a public meeting a couple of hours later at Station Ghanpur in Warangal district, CM Revanth mounted a fresh attack on KCR. “For whom, KCR is the father of the nation. Will this father of the Telangana wake up without a liquor smell,” he asked.

The chief minister said that personalities like Konda Laxman Bapuji and Professor Jayashankar are the fathers of Telangana. “A person who looted lakhs of crores, liquor addict and sucked Telangana people’s blood, cannot be the father of Telangana,” he said.

Revanth also slammed the BRS leader for not attending the Assembly stating he has been drawing salary and allowances for the last 15 months but not performed his duties. “Why was he given the leader of the Opposition status when he is not coming out? Why is the person who is taking public money as salary not giving suggestions in the Assembly for the sake of the people? Why is he not using his experience for the good of people,” he asked.

CM Revanth stated that KCR, who had got Telangana as a surplus state, left debts of Rs 8.29 lakh crore for the Congress government. For the debts raised by him, this government paid Rs 84,000 crore in interest and Rs 64,000 crore in principal in just one year.



(With inputs from IANS)