Harish Rao serves notices over Cong leaders’ ‘black magic’ jibe

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Monday, August 3, sent a legal notice to two Congress leaders for allegedly accusing him of black magic.

The notice was sent to Addanki Dayakar and Sama Ramamohan Reddy, who accused the Siddipet MLA of performing tantric rituals. As per the notice, Dayakar and Reddy were asked to withdraw their comments and post public apologies on social media platforms where the allegations were published.

If the Congress leaders fail to comply, legal action would be taken against them. “The remarks were deliberately made to tarnish my public image,” Rao said in the notice issued through his advocate. The notice clarified that the former Telangana minister had visited temples as part of religious and customary practice and alleged that the Congress leaders had distorted such visits for political purposes, thereby hurting the sentiments of devotees.

In a video shared on social media, Congress Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dayakar said, “Harish Rao is visiting temples to hinder the prosperity of Telangana and to pray that there are no rains in the state.”

He sought to know whether Rao was acting on his own or whether BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) asked him to do so.

The MLC claimed that the BRS would be happy if there were no rains in Telangana.