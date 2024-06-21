Harish Rao slams BJP, Congress over ED raids on BRS Patancheru MLA

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre and the Congress-led Telangana government for “political vendetta” after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on BRS MLA from Patancheru Gudem Mahipal Reddy and his brother Gudem Madhusudan Reddy on Thursday, June 20.

The former minister met the MLA and his brother on Friday, June 21 and extended solidarity over the raids. Addressing the media after the meeting, Rao said that the raids found no illegal money or gold in the possession of the MLA or his family members.

“All the information in his Income Tax returns is clear. He didn’t commit any wrongdoing. Family members of the MLA totally cooperated with the officials. Despite that, they were harassed to the point where children in the house were crying. The raids are taking place in order to create terror among opposition MLAs into joining them,” he remarked.

Raising questions on the probe into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak row, Rao questioned the BJP-led Centre why there is no action in the case. “Are there different laws governing the ruling and the opposition?” he asked.

Targetting the Congress, he said that the party is flouting its own manifesto by encouraging party shifters and is actively engaged in inducting BRS MLAs into its fold.

“Our phones are being tapped by the Intelligence department. They are surveilling the homes of BRS MLAs and if our MLAs don’t bend according to them, cases are being filed followed by raids. People elected you (Congress) to implement promises, but not to harass the opposition,” he remarked.

ED raids

The ED searched premises linked to MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and his brother as part of an alleged illegal mining-linked money laundering case.

About seven-eight premises, including the premises of a quarrying company linked to Madhusudan Reddy, were searched, sources told PTI.

The ED case of money laundering stems from a state police FIR into alleged illegal mining.

Madhusudan Reddy was arrested by the police in March as part of this investigation.