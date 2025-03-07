Harish Rao slams govt over delay in overseas scholarships

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao has criticized the Congress government for failing to release scholarship funds under the Overseas Education Scheme, leaving students in distress. He demanded that the government clear pending arrears immediately and complete the selection process for new beneficiaries so that financially weak students do not miss the chance to study abroad.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Harish Rao accused the government of neglecting students who have already gone abroad and are now struggling without financial support. He warned that continued inaction could deprive thousands of students of quality education opportunities abroad.

“It is unacceptable that students selected under the scheme are still waiting for their scholarship funds, while the government remains indifferent,” he stated.

He pointed out that Tribal Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka had assured during the Assembly session that funds would be released by March, yet no payments have been made. He further criticized the government for prioritizing payments to big contractors while failing to support underprivileged students.

The Overseas Education Scholarship was launched by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to support students from SC, ST, BC, minority, and economically weaker upper-caste backgrounds. Harish Rao alleged that since the Congress came to power, the scheme has been neglected, and no new students have been selected.