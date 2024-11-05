Harish Rao slams Rahul Gandhi, Telangana govt for ‘misleading’ youth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Tuesday, November 5 alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Telangana Congress have misled the youth of the state.

Rao referred to the recent Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) exam fiasco, where aspirants were detained by the Telangana police for demanding the postponement of exams. He took a dig at the Congress’s “Praja Palana” style of governance and asked Rahul Gandhi if it includes detaining students, “Rahul Gandhi ji, are you aware students were beaten by your ‘Prajala Sarkar’ at the very place you visited?” he asked.

He said the state government has merely rebranded the TSPSC as TGPSC with no real benefits. The Siddipet MLA asked Gandhi to visit Ashoknagar in Hyderabad claiming that the area has been turned into “Shok” nagar.

Telangana’s youth have been misled by @RahulGandhi ji and his party.



Rahul Gandhi ji, are you aware students were beaten by your ‘Prajala Sarkar’ at the very place you visited?



Less than 10% of the promised 2 lakh jobs have been delivered, and the so-called ‘revamped TSPSC’ is… https://t.co/2LSdJ4gBTr pic.twitter.com/qogwk9oh6l — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) November 5, 2024

In a post on X, the Siddipet MLA claimed that Yuva Vikasam Rs 5 lakh promise has turned into an empty guarantee, leaving Telangana’s youth insecure.

Rao further attacked the Congress government for providing only 10 percent of the promised 2 lakh jobs. He further criticised the Telangana government regarding the job calendar and termed it as ‘jobless calendar’.

Also Read Hyderabad: Heavy security at Ashok Nagar amid protests over Group 1 exams

The former Telangana minister’s post came after Rahul Gandhi termed the BRS tenure in Telangana as “Dorala KCR sarkar” alleging that the youth had suffered during the previous government. Gandhi said that the Congress government is helping the aspirants by providing assistance of Rs 5 lakh under the Yuva Vikasam scheme and remodelling the TSPSC in accordance with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha further said, “The future of our youth is secure in the hands of Congress’ Prajala Sarkar – this is my Guarantee!”

TGPSC Group 1 aspirants protest

In October large number of TGPSC group 1 aspirants demanded specifically seeking clarity on several critical issues following the introduction of Government Order (GO) 55, which has raised questions about the future of their examinations.

One of the primary demands of the aspirants is to understand the implications if the court orders the implementation of GO 55. They are keen to know whether the government will consider re-conducting the Group 1 mains examination in light of this order. If so, aspirants want to clarify whether this re-examination would apply to all candidates or only to those who become newly eligible under GO 55.

In addition to this, the candidates are demanding transparency on the next steps the Telangana government would take if the Group 1 exams are cancelled. They demand clarity on whether there will be a complete re-examination for all candidates or if it will be limited to those impacted by the changes introduced by GO 55.

Another significant concern raised by the aspirants is regarding the fairness of the examination process. They demand assurances that measures will be in place to ensure fairness for candidates who were previously eligible under GO 29 but are at a disadvantage due to the implementation of GO 55.